“Thanks For Making Me Realise It Was Your Show” – Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover

If you followed the news yesterday, you’ll know that a lot has gone down between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The former allegedly was under the influence when he got into a physical fight with the latter onboard a flight and even hurled abuses at him. It was being said that Grover will now quit the show as he’s appalled by Sharma’s behaviour towards him. Kapil later broke his silence on the matter and put up a message on his Facebook page where he said Sunil and him always fight but it’s friendly, out of love, and for good work.

Kapil also posted this Tweet last night apologising to his fellow comedian.

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

Sunil replied to that by posting this note for him this morning.

Kapil later replied to him too.

@WhoSunilGrover paji dil jitt liya tusi.. now I love u more n more n more .. hun bada mazaa aan wala a.. akal aan to baad.. I love u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 21, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover today packed up at 6 am after so long n I missed so many things.. love u .. see u in evening at ur home — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 21, 2017

Wow. Do you think they’ll sort this out?