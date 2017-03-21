“Thanks For Making Me Realise It Was Your Show” – Sunil Grover

Divya Rao Mar . 21 . 2017
Sunil Grover

If you followed the news yesterday, you’ll know that a lot has gone down between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The former allegedly was under the influence when he got into a  physical fight with the latter onboard a flight and even hurled abuses at him. It was being said that Grover will now quit the show as he’s appalled by Sharma’s behaviour towards him. Kapil later broke his silence on the matter and put up a message on his Facebook page where he said Sunil and him always fight but it’s friendly, out of love, and for good work.

Kapil also posted this Tweet last night apologising to his fellow comedian.

Sunil replied to that by posting this note for him this morning.

Kapil later replied to him too.

Wow. Do you think they’ll sort this out?

43
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web