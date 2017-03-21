This TV Actor Was Injured While Rehearsing For Nach Baliye 8

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim

Nach Baliye 8 will soon be back and so many of my absolute favourite TV jodis are participating in my all time favourite dance reality show. The couples have already started practicing their dance sequences, and one of them is Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Unfortunately, Shoaib recently hurt himself during one of the practice sessions.

His baliye took to Twitter to share the news:

Thats oops moment when he injures his legs inbetween rehearsals😞😔 #getwellsoon #mondaygrind pic.twitter.com/Rkpb3JFl2P — Dipika Kakar (@ms_dipika) March 20, 2017

Aww! Here’s hoping Shoaib is up and dancing soon enough!