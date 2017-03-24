Is Karisma Kapoor Moving In With Her Rumoured Boyfriend?

Karisma Kapoor, Sandeep

Rumours of Karisma Kapoor dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. While nobody from the family has come forth to confirm this, the two are often seen out and about – the most recent being Randhir Kapoor‘s 70th birthday. Adding fuel to the fire was an Instagram post by Karisma, where she was seen sporting a big rock on her ring finger.

If reports in Deccan Chronicle are to believed, the two have finalised on a plush apartment in Juhu and might just move in soon. Karisma’s ex husband Sanjay Kapur too is all set to remarry for the third time. Looks like everyone’s moving on.