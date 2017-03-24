Is Karisma Kapoor Moving In With Her Rumoured Boyfriend?

Divya Rao Mar . 24 . 2017
Karisma Kapoor, Sandeep

Rumours of Karisma Kapoor dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. While nobody from the family has come forth to confirm this, the two are often seen out and about – the most recent being Randhir Kapoor‘s 70th birthday. Adding fuel to the fire was an Instagram post by Karisma, where she was seen sporting a big rock on her ring finger.

If reports in Deccan Chronicle are to believed, the two have finalised on a plush apartment in Juhu and might just move in soon. Karisma’s ex husband Sanjay Kapur too is all set to remarry for the third time. Looks like everyone’s moving on.

0
TAGS
Karisma Kapoor Sandeep Toshniwal
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Karisma Kapoor
Mar . 20 . 2017Check Out This Video Of Kareena Kapoor Receiving A Filmfare Award From Karisma Kapoor
Mar . 16 . 2017Karisma Kapoor’s Ex Husband Sanjay Kapur Is Tying The Knot For The Third Time
Mar . 11 . 2017PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Party Hard!
Mar . 7 . 2017Photos: Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Look Their Sporty Best
Feb . 23 . 2017We’re Celebrating Sabyasachi’s Birthday With Our Fave Throwbacks
Sandeep Toshniwal
Dec . 15 . 2016Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Karisma Kapoor’s Holiday Plans With Her Boyfriend
Dec . 12 . 2016Is Karisma Kapoor Moving In With Her Boyfriend?
Nov . 7 . 2016Photo Alert: Karisma Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal
Apr . 28 . 2016Karisma Kapoor Goes On A Holiday With Her Rumoured Boyfriend
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web