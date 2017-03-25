The Cast Of Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic Has Just Been Revealed & It’s Epic!

Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic has garnered a lot of attention over the last couple of months – from Ranbir Kapoor gaining weight for the role to conjecture over who will play his love interests in the film. The cast has finally been revealed and all I can say is that this is going to be one epic movie, because where else do you have so many talented actors in one film? Here goes.
Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt
Ranbir Kapoor
Dia Mirza as Mandata Dutt
Dia Mirza
Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt
Paresh Rawal
Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit
Karishma Tanna
Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim
Sonam Kapoor
Anushka Sharma as Lawyer Satish Maneshinde
Anushka Sharma
Manisha Koirala as Nargis
Manisha Koirala
This is so exciting! Can’t wait.