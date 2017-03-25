The Cast Of Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic Has Just Been Revealed & It’s Epic!

Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic has garnered a lot of attention over the last couple of months – from Ranbir Kapoor gaining weight for the role to conjecture over who will play his love interests in the film. The cast has finally been revealed and all I can say is that this is going to be one epic movie, because where else do you have so many talented actors in one film? Here goes.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor

Dia Mirza as Mandata Dutt

Dia Mirza

Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt

Paresh Rawal

Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit

Karishma Tanna

Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim

Sonam Kapoor

Anushka Sharma as Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Anushka Sharma

Manisha Koirala as Nargis

Manisha Koirala

This is so exciting! Can’t wait.