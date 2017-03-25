The Cast Of Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic Has Just Been Revealed & It’s Epic!

Divya Rao Mar . 25 . 2017

Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic has garnered a lot of attention over the last couple of months – from Ranbir Kapoor gaining weight for the role to conjecture over who will play his love interests in the film. The cast has finally been revealed and all I can say is that this is going to be one epic movie, because where else do you have so many talented actors in one film? Here goes.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor

Dia Mirza as Mandata Dutt

Dia Mirza

Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt

Paresh Rawal

Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit

Karishma Tanna

Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim

Sonam Kapoor

Anushka Sharma as Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Anushka Sharma

Manisha Koirala as Nargis

Manisha Koirala

This is so exciting! Can’t wait.

62
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Paresh Rawal Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Sonam Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Mar . 22 . 2017Ranbir Kapoor Is Making His TV Debut With This Popular Show
Mar . 21 . 2017Here’s What Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan Spoke About At Their Recent Meeting
Mar . 17 . 2017This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Will Be Seen Opposite Ranbir Kapoor In Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic
Mar . 9 . 2017This Bollywood Actor Is Spending A Week In Jail
Feb . 20 . 2017Check Out This Photo Of Saif Ali Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Cooking For Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor
Sanjay Dutt
Mar . 17 . 2017This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Will Be Seen Opposite Ranbir Kapoor In Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic
Mar . 9 . 2017This Bollywood Actor Is Spending A Week In Jail
Mar . 4 . 2017“Trishala Wanted To Be An Actress & I Wanted To Break Her Legs” – Sanjay Dutt
Feb . 18 . 2017Adorable Photo: Sanjay Dutt With His Family In Agra
Feb . 13 . 2017Photos: Maanayata Dutt Is Hanging Out With Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala In New York
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web