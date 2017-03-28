Guess Who Got The First Standing Ovation Of Nach Baliye Season 8?

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim

Season 8 of Nach Baliye is almost here, and the jodis are neck deep in rehearsals. Almost all my favourite TV couples are participating and reports suggest that Bobby Darling aka Pakhi Sharma is being considered for the wild card entry.

Let the saga of dance & romance begin ❤️👫#nachbaliye season 8 we are ready✨ #staytuned #starplus A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

The first episode of the show has already been shot and will be aired this coming Sunday. And we have some inside news for you guys – Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim performed extremely well in the first episode and received a standing ovation from the judges. Isn’t that amazing?! This makes them the first jodi of this season to receive the coveted honour.

Check out this Instagram post by Shoaib confirming the news:

Keep it up, you guys!