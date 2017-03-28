Guess Who Got The First Standing Ovation Of Nach Baliye Season 8?

Season 8 of Nach Baliye is almost here, and the jodis are neck deep in rehearsals. Almost all my favourite TV couples are participating and reports suggest that Bobby Darling aka Pakhi Sharma is being considered for the wild card entry.
The first episode of the show has already been shot and will be aired this coming Sunday. And we have some inside news for you guys – Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim performed extremely well in the first episode and received a standing ovation from the judges. Isn’t that amazing?! This makes them the first jodi of this season to receive the coveted honour.
Check out this Instagram post by Shoaib confirming the news:
All credit goes to u and ur team bhai. @yashpandya2013 @ajinkyakalokhe @bhargavrajput18 @rupalikantharia @shivanipatel17493 #Repost @yashpandya2013 with @repostapp ・・・ Let the season begin!!!.. Feels so good to be appreciated by your teacher, your guru @terence_here !!.. First standing ovation act of the season!!.. Thank u God!!.. #dancetime #dancelove #letsgo #nachbaliye8#teamworkmakesthedreamwork #choreographerlife #nachbaliye8 #blessed @starplus
Keep it up, you guys!