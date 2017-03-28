Ranbir Kapoor Will Not Be Making Any Public Appearances Anymore

Ranbir Kapoor

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor won’t be seen a making public appearance anytime soon. It seems he’s been strictly asked to stay away from the shutterbugs. Ace director Rajkumar Hirani is known to be very particular about his film’s details not being leaked before the release. I remember when PK was being shot in Rajasthan, I had asked one of my friends from the sets to share some fun behind-the-scenes stories with me. And he had promptly refused to give out any information from the sets even off the record. Raju Hirani didn’t want anyone to know the plot of the movie and hence, the cast and crew had been instructed not to divulge anything.

And now that Hirani is busy helming the Sanjay Dutt biopic, he wants to make sure that no one gets to know any detail about this film. Naturally, he was quite disappointed when a photo of Ranbir’s beefed up look from the movie had been leaked online. And therefore, RK Jr., who’ll be apparently sporting 6 different looks in this one, has been asked to keep a low profile. So we won’t be getting to see his gorgeous face at any event anytime soon. Uh oh.