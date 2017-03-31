Karan Johar Shared A Photo Of His Babies’ Adorable Nursery – Designed By Gauri Khan

Rashmi Daryanani Mar . 31 . 2017

BFF goals for sure, these two. Gauri Khan designed a nursery for Karan Johar‘s twins, Roohi and Yash, and it’s been done with “so much love and care”. Karan calls it his paradise, and we can see why – it’s such a cute space!

Karan’s babies are now home, and we bet he’s extremely happy. Here’s wishing their family all the happiness.

23
TAGS
Gauri Khan Karan Johar
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Gauri Khan
Mar . 27 . 2017Check Out This Lovely Note Ranbir Kapoor Wrote For Gauri Khan
Feb . 1 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana & Abram Make A Stunning Family Portrait
Jan . 18 . 2017Photo: Shweta Bachchan & Gauri Khan Party At Sidharth Malhotra’s Birthday Bash
Jan . 5 . 2017Gauri Khan Shared This Adorable Photo Of AbRam Playing In His Tree House
Dec . 14 . 2016Gauri Khan Shared Some Cool Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor’s New House
Karan Johar
Mar . 31 . 2017Karan Johar Wants This Actress To Play Twinkle Khanna’s Role In His Biopic
Mar . 30 . 2017Here’s Why Karan Johar’s Friends Will Have To Wait A While Longer To Meet His Twins
Mar . 30 . 2017Karan Johar Had A Hilarious Reaction When He Heard Kangana Ranaut’s Name
Mar . 29 . 2017“If I Can Gain From Launching Shah Rukh’s Son, Why Won’t I?” – Asks Karan Johar
Mar . 29 . 2017PHOTOS: Karan Johar Finally Took His Twin Babies Home
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web