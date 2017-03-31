Karan Johar Shared A Photo Of His Babies’ Adorable Nursery – Designed By Gauri Khan

BFF goals for sure, these two. Gauri Khan designed a nursery for Karan Johar‘s twins, Roohi and Yash, and it’s been done with “so much love and care”. Karan calls it his paradise, and we can see why – it’s such a cute space!

My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care….its my paradise!!! Love you gauri…. pic.twitter.com/2AS6OWhBtw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017

Karan’s babies are now home, and we bet he’s extremely happy. Here’s wishing their family all the happiness.