Shweta Tiwari has become a mother for a second time to a beautiful young baby boy. The actress often posts the cutest photos with him and her older daughter Palak too dotes on the munchkin. She shared the most adorable video of Palak kissing her little brother, and omg, it’s making our hearts melt.

Cuties..😘😘😘 A post shared by Shweta Tiwari Kohli (@shweta.tiwari) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

PS – Her lovely daughter Palak too looks absolutely gorgeous and is all set to take after her mother in the acting department. Check out the photos here.