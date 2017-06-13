“You Can’t Comment On Other People’s Parenting” – Soha Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Divya Rao Jun . 13 . 2017

Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

For those of you who haven’t heard yet, Soha Ali Khan is pregnant! Yup, the gorgeous actress and her husband  Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first baby. The two have been travelling over the last couple of weeks and Soha is glowing in all their holiday photos.

Her sister in law Kareena Kapoor too just became a mum a couple of months ago and Soha is often asked questions about them or whether she plans to go about her pregnancy the same way and work through it. She spoke about her journey in an interview with HT Cafe. Here are excerpts.

I am going to see how it goes. It’s difficult to say now but it’s definitely possible. I have seen not only Kareena, even my mother was shooting right until her seventh month. So it all depends. If all goes well, I would take on as much as I can. But if I get tired or unwell, then I won’t want to overdo it.

Kareena often receives flak on social media for her ‘parenting skills’ but Soha has her back.

You can’t comment on other people’s parenting until you’ve been through this yourself. You see things from outside and don’t know what’s happening on the inside. You don’t know how involved a parent is and parenting is not an easy task, so how can you judge?

Couldn’t agree more! We hope she has a glorious pregnancy and we wish her the best. :)

4
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan
Related Stories
Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood

Here's Where Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Taking Baby Taimur For Their Next Holiday
Jun . 12 . 2017
34
Sarah Ali Khan

Fashion

Saif Ali Khan's Daughter Wears A Dress You'll Want For Yourself
Jun . 5 . 2017
278

Bollywood

Guess Who Is Sara Ali Khan's Workout Buddy!
Jun . 2 . 2017
23
Saif, Kareena and Taimur | Source: Instagram |

Bollywood

Photo Alert: Kareena & Saif's Son Taimur Ali Khan Looks Really Cute
May . 29 . 2017
12

Fashion

Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Has A Potential Wedding Dress Style That Will Leave You Stunned
May . 26 . 2017
10

Bollywood

Guess Who Convinced Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan To Break Their No-Kissing Clause
May . 16 . 2017
263
Soha Ali Khan

Bollywood

Photos: Soha Ali Khan Is Glowing In Her Latest Holiday Photos
Jun . 5 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Photos: Parents-To-Be Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu's London Holiday
May . 25 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Kunal Kemmu Shared The Cutest Photo Of Soha Alia Khan With Her Baby Bump
May . 24 . 2017
76

Bollywood

"Kareena's Mum Was More Anxious When She Was Expecting As I Am Today When Soha Is" - Sharmila Tagore
May . 17 . 2017
147
Soha Ali Khan | Image source: sakpataudi

Fashion

Soha Ali Khan's Dress Is Our Closet Essential
Apr . 27 . 2017
7
Soha Ali Khan

Bollywood

In Photos: Soha Ali Khan Spotted With A Baby Bump
Apr . 22 . 2017
26
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

This Famous Couple Has Hired Baby Bouncers For Their Children
Jun . 13 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Photo: Aamir Khan Spotted With Fatima Sana Sheikh In Malta
Jun . 13 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Just Shared This Super Cute Vintage Photo With Abhishek Bachchan
Jun . 13 . 2017
2
Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood

Here's How Sonam Kapoor Responded To Amitabh Bachchan's Angry Tweet
Jun . 12 . 2017
16
Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

10 Iconic Things That Happened In Bollywood 10 Years Ago
Jun . 12 . 2017
15

Bollywood

Trailer: Here's A Treat For All Bollywood Music Lovers
Jun . 12 . 2017
3
Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Didn't Respond To Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Message & Here's How He Reacted!
Jun . 12 . 2017
58

Bollywood

Here's What Happened When A Fan Snuck Into Salman Khan's Building
Jun . 12 . 2017
13

Bollywood

Here's Where Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Taking Baby Taimur For Their Next Holiday
Jun . 12 . 2017
34

Bollywood

Guess Who: This Bollywood Hottie Is Chilling By The Pool
Jun . 12 . 2017
6
Twinkle Khanna and Nitara

Bollywood

Here's The Cutest Photo Of Twinkle Khanna And Her Daughter Nitara
Jun . 12 . 2017
32

Bollywood

Aww! Virat Kohli Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Anushka Sharma
Jun . 12 . 2017
86
VIEW MORE