“You Can’t Comment On Other People’s Parenting” – Soha Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 24, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

For those of you who haven’t heard yet, Soha Ali Khan is pregnant! Yup, the gorgeous actress and her husband Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first baby. The two have been travelling over the last couple of weeks and Soha is glowing in all their holiday photos.

Her sister in law Kareena Kapoor too just became a mum a couple of months ago and Soha is often asked questions about them or whether she plans to go about her pregnancy the same way and work through it. She spoke about her journey in an interview with HT Cafe. Here are excerpts.

I am going to see how it goes. It’s difficult to say now but it’s definitely possible. I have seen not only Kareena, even my mother was shooting right until her seventh month. So it all depends. If all goes well, I would take on as much as I can. But if I get tired or unwell, then I won’t want to overdo it.

Kareena often receives flak on social media for her ‘parenting skills’ but Soha has her back.

You can’t comment on other people’s parenting until you’ve been through this yourself. You see things from outside and don’t know what’s happening on the inside. You don’t know how involved a parent is and parenting is not an easy task, so how can you judge?

Couldn’t agree more! We hope she has a glorious pregnancy and we wish her the best. :)