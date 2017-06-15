Rumour Has It: Deepika Padukone’s Recent Hot Photoshoot Is Worrying Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone – this woman rules the Internet. Literally almost every picture of hers goes viral on the Internet – like this one of her as Wonder Woman. She’s busy prepping for her upcoming film Padmavati with Ranveer Singh and is going all out to get everything about her character right. She even moved closer to the studio, so she could save travel time and focus on the film instead. If that isn’t dedication then what is?

Deepika recently did a super sexy photoshoot for a magazine and shared them on her Instagram. As always, we were awed by good looking this woman is, and as is the case with her, the photos went viral.

Rumours are rife that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a tad bit miffed with DP for doing such a bold photoshoot before Padmavati, where she plays a historical character. Her photos have already drawn a lot of flak and he’s now worried that this might hamper the film yet again. A source told Deccan Chronicle,

Deepika is essaying the role of a historical character, a Rani in ‘Padmavati’ and to pose for steamy photoshoots right before the release of the film, is unacceptable to him . He feels the pictures could rub people the wrong way. After what has happened in the past, he just cannot afford to risk it all for the third time.

Uh oh! We hope the film doesn’t land itself in any more trouble.