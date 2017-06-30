Photos: A Drunk Divyanka Tripathi On The Sets Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Priyam Saha Jun . 30 . 2017

(#LoveLetter only the patient lot must read) Dear #NachBaliye8, I've been clueless since last three days about my next Insta post. How could I summerize you in a single post? You were not an event, you were a journey! You were a reality we were ready to face but didn't know how harsh yet delightful you'd turn out to be! _______ We both entered as simple contestants and towards the mid season you turned us into #Warriors! Every week saw new injuries, changing tapes and supports but the courage – undying! We took pride in every scar, as they told the stories of the battles we won! _______ Further, you turned us into #HopelessRomantics! We fought and fell deeper in love! We struggled together and became the best partners in crime! We discovered how beautiful marriage could be, only we need to be #InSync! _______ Nach, they say you are a popularity, public vote based show. I Thank you, for making us realize that we have #AudienceLove, that can't be bought or manipulated! Few things we know but we don't realize till they happen to us! I randomly asked people why they voted, they said they liked our journey, they felt our struggle and they loved us! LOVE! Isn't that we all want? You channelised it to us… Thank you Nach! _______ For the makers, you might be a business model, for us, you became our life. It was never about winning you… It was about living you. We breathed you 24×7. Even In our dreams! Carrying the legacy forward after winning it, I promise we wouldn't leave the path of hard work, focus and perseverance with dignity that we learnt from you. _______ We both are missing you already! _______ Love, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are riding on their Nach Baliye win. Divyanka is of course still very much a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and continues to be a delight on Instagram for her fans and followers. She posted a behind-the-scenes photos from her drunk scene from the show and unsurprisingly, she looks too cute!

Aaj kal paaon Zameen par nahi padte mere… This is the height of getting drunk! 😆🙈 #Ishita #YehHaiMohabbatein

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Can’t wait for the episode!

0
TAGS
Divyanka Tripathi Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
COMMENTS
More Television
Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

Television

6 years Later, Ekta Kapoor Talks About The Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar Sex Scene In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
Jun . 30 . 2017
12
Ridheema Tiwari

Television

Some Men Just Can't Get Over Words Like 'Cleavage', 'Breasts', `Panty' And `Condom' - Ridheema Tiwari
Jun . 30 . 2017
1

Television

Here's Why Bharti Singh Refused To Shoot Her Entry Scene For The Kapil Sharma Show
Jun . 30 . 2017
33
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Aww! Divyanka Tripathi Wrote A Love Letter To Her Fans Because Of Her Nach Baliye Win
Jun . 29 . 2017
7

Television

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Romantic Moments In Spain
Jun . 29 . 2017
4

Television

This Roadies Contestant Is Slaying It On Instagram With Her Super Hot Photos
Jun . 29 . 2017
11

Television

Apurva Agnihotri Wished His Wife Shilpa On Their 13th Marriage Anniversary With The Sweetest Post
Jun . 29 . 2017
5

Television

LOL! This TV Couple Forgot Their Anniversary
Jun . 28 . 2017
18
Mouni Roy

Television

Mouni Roy Looks Super Sexy In Her Holiday Photos
Jun . 28 . 2017
17

Television

Divyanka Tripathi's Unseen Bidaai Video Will Make You Smile
Jun . 28 . 2017
14
Sunny Leone

Television

The Splitsvilla 10 Promo Is Here & It Tells A Strange Story
Jun . 28 . 2017
37

Television

Bharti Singh To Join The Kapil Sharma Show With Beau Harsh Limbachhiya
Jun . 28 . 2017
7
VIEW MORE