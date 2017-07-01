Athiya Shetty Goes For Boho-Chic Vibes With This Ensemble

For promotions today @athiyashetty in @hemantnandita for @mubarakanthefilm promotions Today ⭐️⭐️⭐️ A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

After going for a sporty vibe, Athiya Shetty goes for a boho-chic style this time around. We are totally drooling over her prairie style fashion and can’t help but fall in love!

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel chooses the best ensemble for giving us all the romantic feels. The pretty number is from Hemant & Nandita. It is a button-down maxi dress cinched at the waist with delicate embroidery and billowy sleeves. She styles the dress with a stack of arm candy in one hand, a layered necklace that follows the V-neckline, and minimal rings. We also spy strappy sandals underneath the dress. With her hair kept loose, pink lips and subtle winged eyeliner, Athiya looks breathtakingly amazing!

Uff… we just can’t get enough of this look. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

