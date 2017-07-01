Athiya Shetty Goes For Boho-Chic Vibes With This Ensemble

Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 1 . 2017

After going for a sporty vibe, Athiya Shetty goes for a boho-chic style this time around. We are totally drooling over her prairie style fashion and can’t help but fall in love!

Probably thinking of what to eat next… 🍕

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel chooses the best ensemble for giving us all the romantic feels. The pretty number is from Hemant & Nandita. It is a button-down maxi dress cinched at the waist with delicate embroidery and billowy sleeves. She styles the dress with a stack of arm candy in one hand, a layered necklace that follows the V-neckline, and minimal rings. We also spy strappy sandals underneath the dress. With her hair kept loose, pink lips and subtle winged eyeliner, Athiya looks breathtakingly amazing!

Details 🕵🏻

A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on

Uff… we just can’t get enough of this look. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For your next date night, go for this romantic maxi dress:

3
Ami Patel Athiya Shetty Boho Boho Girl celebrity fashion celebrity style Hemant & Nandita
