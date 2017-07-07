Aww! Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Were Spotted Together Again On His Birthday

Shreemi Verma Jul . 7 . 2017

Before Ranveer Singh‘s birthday, he and Deepika Padukone were spotted twice together in a span of six months. Last night, the couple were seen together twice in 24 hours. I think they’re making up to their fans for being MIA for so long.

After bringing in his birthday with his girlfriend, Ranveer had a busy day. He cut a cake with the media and his fans in the noon, in the evening he was spotted at toll naaka and after sometime, outside YRF studios. Later in the night some photographers clicked him and Deepika together again as they headed towards her house to party.

Only Ranveer would have the energy to do so much in 24 hours, w’re glad he had such an eventful birthday!

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
