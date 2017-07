Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor has been working really hard to get back in shape for her next film Veerey Di Wedding. From eating clean to taking yoga classes to hitting the gym with her best friend Amrita Arora, she’s been doing it all. Spotting her outside the gym has legit become a thing now. I don’t know why but here a photos of Kareena who still manages to look bomb AF after a session at the gym.

Exit Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor

Diva!