VIDEO: Big Fight Between Manu Punjabi & Monalisa’s Boyfriend Vikrant

As we told you earlier today, tt’s “that time of the year” again, when the housemates get to meet their near and dear ones, albeit at a price. While Bani J will get to meet her BFF, Gauahar Khan, Mona‘s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot will enter the house. Well, this is interesting!

Photo Credit : Vikrant Singh Rajput, Manu Punjabi

While in the house, Vikant doesn’t spare the chance to let Manu & Manveer know that he is upset with them. He confronts them about calling him an attention seeker and a person of low mentality. Manu and Manveer soon lose their cool and after Vikrant leaves the house, they ask Mona how she even tolerates him

We wonder if this task will create a rift among the M3 gang?! What do you guys think?