Shahid Kapoor

In a shocking turn of events, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted on the sets of his own film Padmavati. A bunch of protesters slapped him and also vandalized the sets. Apparently, people in Jaipur are upset about SLB distorting historical facts in the film. Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to send out a message to Narendra Modi.

Shahid Kapoor, who is one of the leads of the film, tweeted about the incident saying:

Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

Sanjay bhansali is a film maker who the country should be proud of. You will know when u see #padmavati the dignity he brings to it. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

This is really unfortunate.