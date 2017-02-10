OMG! This Celebrity Couple On The Brink Of Divorce Is Expecting Twins

Divya Rao Feb . 10 . 2017
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

Two of the world’s hottest people and also one of Hollywood’s power couples George Clooney and Amal Clooney are expecting twins! Rumours had been doing the rounds for the longest time about how Amal wanted to start a family but George didn’t quite agree. This reportedly led to a fall out so strong between the two that they were on the verge of a divorce.

But now, it turns out that Amal is expecting twins! Which gives us hope that all’s finally back to being well in the Clooney household. Congratulations, you guys! Can’t imagine how good-looking these babies will be.

Hollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to wish this couple.

Hollywood heartthrob confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight Canada and also said, “They’re going to be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky!”

Sweet! Congratulations again to the couple.

5
TAGS
Amal Clooney George Clooney
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Amal Clooney
Jan . 4 . 2017This Celebrity Couple Is Reportedly Expecting Twins Amid Divorce Speculations
Dec . 9 . 2016OMG, No! Is Another Celebrity Couple Breaking Up In 2016?
Mar . 15 . 2016Amal Clooney Is Coming To India To Discuss Freedom Of Expression
Dec . 28 . 2015Bollywood & Hollywood’s Best Dressed Women Of 2015 (#MMFashion Video)
Nov . 5 . 2015Lady Gaga Stepped Out In Two Ultra Sophisticated Outfits We Didn’t See Coming!
George Clooney
Jan . 18 . 2017Guess Which Hollywood Superstar Karan Johar Just Met
Jan . 4 . 2017This Celebrity Couple Is Reportedly Expecting Twins Amid Divorce Speculations
Dec . 9 . 2016OMG, No! Is Another Celebrity Couple Breaking Up In 2016?
Mar . 15 . 2016Amal Clooney Is Coming To India To Discuss Freedom Of Expression
Feb . 4 . 2016VIDEO: George Clooney & Rihanna Played The Funniest Game Of ‘Never Have I Ever’
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web