OMG! This Celebrity Couple On The Brink Of Divorce Is Expecting Twins

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

Two of the world’s hottest people and also one of Hollywood’s power couples George Clooney and Amal Clooney are expecting twins! Rumours had been doing the rounds for the longest time about how Amal wanted to start a family but George didn’t quite agree. This reportedly led to a fall out so strong between the two that they were on the verge of a divorce.

But now, it turns out that Amal is expecting twins! Which gives us hope that all’s finally back to being well in the Clooney household. Congratulations, you guys! Can’t imagine how good-looking these babies will be.

Hollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to wish this couple.

It's twins for George and Amal! I thought I noticed a baby bump. Congrats, you two! pic.twitter.com/JLpoT4q0ts — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2017

Big shout out to a guy we wish was part of our crew George Clooney and his brilliant wife Amal on twins! This dude is a living legend — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 9, 2017

Hollywood heartthrob confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight Canada and also said, “They’re going to be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky!”

Sweet! Congratulations again to the couple.