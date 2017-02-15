Did This TV Actress Refuse To Be On Nach Baliye 8 Because Of Her Camera Shy Boyfriend?

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 15 . 2017
Hina Khan

Hina Khan made news recently when she quit Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai owing to her differences with the makers of the show. It definitely came as a shock to many, as she played the lead for almost 8 years and some fans even threatened to kill themselves if she did not return to the show.

Hina Khan with Rocky Jaiswal (Source: Instagram | @realhinakhan)

There were speculations that Hina has quit the show to marry her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and eventually open a production house together, but the actress completely denied those rumours. Reports are doing the rounds that Hina and Rocky were approached to be on Nach Baliye 8, but they reportedly declined the offer. Rocky is reportedly too camera conscious and feels comfortable only behind the cameras.

Oh well, I am sure fans would have loved to see Hina back onscreen and even more so, to see her shake a leg with her beau. Amirite? Are you listening, Hina?

