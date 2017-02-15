This Ye Hai Mohabbatein Actress May Be A Part Of Nach Baliye 8

Mihika Verma

After Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya, Monalisa & Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and a bunch of other celebrities who are expected to be a part of Nach Baliye 8, Mihika Verma is also expected to join the list.

Mihika was last seen in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, after which she got married and move to the US with her NRI husband, Anand. According to an entertainment portal, the duo has been approached for the show but they haven’t given an official confirmation. If at all this happens, the competition is going to be absolutely mind blowing as old pals and co-stars – Divyanka, Vivek, Karan Patel and Mihika will be competing against each other.

So exciting, right? Would you like to see Mihika shake a leg with her hubby dearest on Nach Baliye 8? Let me know in the comments below.

