5 Things You Need To Know About Kapil Sharma’s Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)

Kapil Sharma took everybody by surprise when he introduced his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath to everybody via social media. Until then, there was hardly any trace of this mystery lady in his life, so the news was definitely unexpected.

So who is Ginni? Here’s everything you need to know about the girl Kapil is all set to marry in January 2018:

1. Her real name

Bhavneet Chatrath. Ginni, as you may have guessed, is her nickname.

Bhavneet Chatrath. Ginni, as you may have guessed, is her nickname.

2. Kapil & Ginni know each other since their college days

They know each other for almost 10 years, and Kapil used to go for stand up comedy in her college, in Jalandhar. Back then, both of them used to do stand up comedy.

They know each other for almost 10 years, and Kapil used to go for stand up comedy in her college, in Jalandhar. Back then, both of them used to do stand up comedy.

3. Hans Baliye

Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma

Love further bloomed when they teamed up for the comedy reality show, Hans Baliye, which used to air on StarOne. They may not have won the show, but it definitely brought them closer to each other.

4. Family & Education

#throwback #diwalibash #lovethissnapchatfilter 👧💃🎉 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

Ginni is the elder daughter in her family, and has a younger sister. She attended the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar and the DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jalandhar, from where she completed her MBA in finance. Currently, she handles her father’s business there.

5. Post marriage plans

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much 😊

After their marriage, Ginni will move to Mumbai and handle Kapil’s production house, K9 Productions. A source close to Kapil reportedly said that Ginni will have a say in the business also as she is quite well-educated.

Kapil’s mother is reportedly elated about her son’s engagement as she always wanted him to settle down and have kids.

So happy for you, Kapil!