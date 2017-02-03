Bigg Boss 10: Nitibha Kaul Finally Reacts To Manveer Gurjar’s Marriage

Manveer, Nitibha

Although it was never out in the open, something was definitely brewing between Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul in the Bigg Boss house. They may belong to different backgrounds and are just good friends, but that has not stopped #NitVeer fans from making cute videos featuring them, or even referring to Nitibha as bhabi. In fact, after her eviction, Nitibha rooted for Manveer as the winner and even urged fans to vote for him.

Obviously then, all eyes were on Nitibha when news of Manveer’s marriage came to the fore. Considering the two shared an intimate bond, everybody wanted to know how she reacted to the recent reports. SpotboyE got in touch with her to ask the same and she said:

I don’t want to talk anything about Manveer’s wedding for now. I will talk at some later date. For now, I can only say that I was not involved with him.

Her friend, who prefers to remain anonymous said:

Listen, Nitibha is shocked. She won’t talk right now. Please don’t push her to say anything. She will definitely spill the beans on Manveer when the time is right and she wants to.

Hmm, okay then!